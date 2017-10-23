Search for missing dog after Spartanburg Co. tornado ends tragically

Community members were searching for a missing dog in Spartanburg County after severe storms ripped through the area, but the search ended in a heartbreaking discovery.

Life is Labs, an animal rescue out of Georgia, posted on Monday and said Sandy, a senior golden mix, was with her owner at Ado Corporation when the storm hit.

The business is located in the 800 block of Simuel Road. Sandy's owner, Jeanette Silloway, said the company makes custom window treatments. Silloway said she was praying Sandy is hunkered down somewhere safe until daylight.

On Tuesday, the rescue posted a "rest in peace" message for Sandy, saying her body was located near the Simuel Road building.

"This is the absolute worst news and we are all so sad to hear that she is gone," the rescue said.

