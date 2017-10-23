Senior dog missing after likely tornado struck Spartanburg Co.

Community members are searching for a missing dog in Spartanburg County after severe storms ripped through the area.

Life is Labs, an animal rescue out of Georgia, posted on Monday and said Sandy, a senior golden mix, was with her owner at Ado Corporation when the storm hit.

The business is located in the 800 block of Simuel Road. Sandy's owner, Jeanette Silloway, said the company makes custom window treatments.

The organization said Sandy can be nervous around new people but is sweet and well-trained.

Silloway said she is praying Sandy is hunkered down somewhere safe until daylight.

Anyone who locates her is asked to message Life is Labs on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.