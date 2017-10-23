Senior dog missing after likely tornado struck Spartanburg Co.

Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Friday night.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Friday night.More >
Damage reports of trees down, flooding and power lines down started to come in from all over Western North Carolina Monday afternoon.More >
Damage reports of trees down, flooding and power lines down started to come in from all over Western North Carolina Monday afternoon.More >
Emergency Management officials in Henderson County say the Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched to the scene of a motorcyclist hanging onto a mailbox Monday afternoon as storms swept across the area.More >
Emergency Management officials in Henderson County say the Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched to the scene of a motorcyclist hanging onto a mailbox Monday afternoon as storms swept across the area.More >
Authorities are investigating the slaying of a South Carolina inmate in October.More >
Authorities are investigating the slaying of a South Carolina inmate in October.More >
NASA and Google are teaming up to offer free, virtual space exploration. 'Access Mars' was released on Thursday.More >
NASA and Google are teaming up to offer free, virtual space exploration. 'Access Mars' was released on Thursday.More >
A woman serving on the Charlotte, N.C. city council is in hot water after likening President Donald Trump's administration to the reign of Adolph Hitler.More >
A woman serving on the Charlotte, N.C. city council is in hot water after likening President Donald Trump's administration to the reign of Adolph Hitler.More >
Rain and storms likely today, but conditions improve rapidly by evening and a nice rest of the week is ahead!More >
Rain and storms likely today, but conditions improve rapidly by evening and a nice rest of the week is ahead!More >
Pickens County Emergency Management said a swiftwater rescue was underway on Monday.More >
Pickens County Emergency Management said a swiftwater rescue was underway on Monday.More >
Several Spartanburg County School District announced Monday they were delaying dismissal due to a Tornado Warning issued Monday afternoon.More >
Several Spartanburg County School District announced Monday they were delaying dismissal due to a Tornado Warning issued Monday afternoon.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >
A new restaurant called "Poke Bros.' opened on Pelham Road in Greenville on Monday.More >
A new restaurant called "Poke Bros.' opened on Pelham Road in Greenville on Monday.More >
Local artists showcase work at annual print fair in Greenville. (10/22/17)More >
Local artists showcase work at annual print fair in Greenville. (10/22/17)More >
Greenville Family Partnership hosted the first annual Red Ribbon Week 5K. Red Ribbon Week promotes substance abuse prevention.More >
Greenville Family Partnership hosted the first annual Red Ribbon Week 5K. Red Ribbon Week promotes substance abuse prevention.More >
An Upstate community hosted a fundraiser Sunday for the Black River Search and Rescue team after they were credited for finding a man's missing puppy.More >
An Upstate community hosted a fundraiser Sunday for the Black River Search and Rescue team after they were credited for finding a man's missing puppy.More >