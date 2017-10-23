Red Cross opens shelter in Spartanburg after severe storms destroy dozens of homes

The American Red Cross said as many as 75 people were likely displaced by severe storms that hit the Upstate area on Monday.

According to Red Cross officials, an estimated 25 to 30 homes were damaged, mostly in Abbeville, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

For individuals displaced, the Red Cross opened a shelter at First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

"While we are thankful no one was hurt during the storm, the damaged left behind reminds us to always be prepared whenever there is the threat of severe weather," said Regional CEO Louise Welch Williams. "Our dedicated disaster workers will work side-by-side those impacted by Monday's weather to make sure they have everything they need.

