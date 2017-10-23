Deputies: Employee at Anderson Co. convenience store set up Halloween mask robbery

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a convenience store employee arranged an armed robbery that occurred Monday night.

Deputies said just before 8 p.m. they were called to the Stop-A-Minit on Pearman Dairy Road. According to deputies, a male suspect in a Halloween mask and a gray hoodie robbed the store using a knife.

After he demanded money from the clerk, he fled on foot, deputies said.

After an investigation, deputies said they arrested an employee of Stop-A-Minit, Meghan Alyssa Selman. According to an arrest warrant, Selman arranged for other to commit the robbery. She confessed to involvement, deputies said.

Deputies also charged Herbert Carnell Crocker Jr. with armed robbery. Crocker is the suspect who entered the store with a knife, according to an arrest warrant.

Kenneth Zachary Alewine was arrested as a co-defendant in the case. According to deputies, he drove Crocker to the convenience store and drove him away after the robbery, knowing what was taking place.

All three suspects are charged with armed robbery.

