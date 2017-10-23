Deputies: Suspect in Halloween mask robs Anderson Co. convenience store with knife

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery on Monday.

Deputies said just before 8 p.m. they were called to the Stop-A-Minit on Pearman Dairy Road. According to deputies, a male suspect in a Halloween mask and a gray hoodie robbed the store using a knife.

After he demanded money from the clerk, he fled on foot, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation.

