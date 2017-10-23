For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Carmelo! He's a handsome boxer with Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue and has been through a lot to get here!

Here is what BRBR had to say about Carmelo:

"Carmelo is about 5-6 years old. His favorite things are going for car rides, snuggling, eating, and playing with his foster dog friends.

Carmelo loves all people, especially children but needs slow introductions to his fur friends. He is smart and knows his commands. He is a big, strong boy, weighing about 70 lbs.

He was in bad shape when he first came from the shelter but got healthy & strong. He is a totally love bug & is looking for a family to call his own".

If you are interested in adopting him, get the info by heading to Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue's website