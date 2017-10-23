Greenville City Council approves raises for members, mayor - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville City Council approves raises for members, mayor

Greenville City Council. (3/10/15 FOX Carolina) Greenville City Council. (3/10/15 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

On Monday Greenville City Council voted on pay raises for council members and the city's mayor.

Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle said the raises passed 6-1. Doyle was the one vote against the measure, saying she agreed the council needed to address compensation for officials elected in the future; however, she did not agree with the percentage increase.

The vote raises they mayor's salary from $19,073.60 to $24,000 annually. Council members' salaries were raised from $11,722.80 to $15,000 annually.

The last ordinance adjusting annual salaries passed in 1983.

