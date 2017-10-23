Greenville City Council approves raises for members, mayor

On Monday Greenville City Council voted on pay raises for council members and the city's mayor.

Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle said the raises passed 6-1. Doyle was the one vote against the measure, saying she agreed the council needed to address compensation for officials elected in the future; however, she did not agree with the percentage increase.

The vote raises they mayor's salary from $19,073.60 to $24,000 annually. Council members' salaries were raised from $11,722.80 to $15,000 annually.

The last ordinance adjusting annual salaries passed in 1983.

