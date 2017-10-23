Upstate father says power lines wrapped around truck saved his, young son's life

An Upstate father is speaking out just hours after he and his young son survived their truck becoming tangled in power lines during a likely tornado.

Severe storms ripped through the Upstate Monday, with the National Weather Service investigating at least six reports of tornadoes. Spartanburg County saw the most severe damage.

Terry Sanchez-Lewis and his 6-year-old son Sebastian were in a truck on I-85 Business when they got caught in the worst of the storm.

"The lights are flashing from the transformers blowing, the wind is howling," he said. "I hear stuff pelting the truck. It sounded like it was being hit by bullets, it was so loud."

Then, power lines came slamming down on the truck with the boy and his father inside.

Sanchez-Lewis shared heart-stopping video from the moments inside the vehicle as he worked to keep his son calm and get help. He said he believes the power lines holding the vehicle in place during what was likely a tornado saved their lives. He said he could feel the vehicle lift up in the strong winds.

A window shattered in the truck, sending glass flying.

"Just a disaster everywhere, you see cars turned over, wheels turned up," he said. "I think honestly those power lines saved our lives really. I believe that with all my heart."

During the minutes they were trapped in the severe storm, Sanchez-Lewis said one thing was on his mind.

"I was just thinking, God, I hope I see my family again," he said. "That was my biggest thought."

Duke Energy crews helped rescue the pair for the truck. Sanchez-Lewis said if a tornado warning comes over the radio while driving, it shouldn't be taken lightly.

The near-death experience has reminded him what is important in life.

"I've been blessed with a wonderful family," he said. "I'm gonna have to appreciate them a whole lot more now."

