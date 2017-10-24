Deputies investigating wreck involving state trooper in Greenville Co.

Part of I-385 in Greenville County was shutdown early Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a SC State Trooper, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Jimmy Bolt said the crash happened near Bridges Road and it did involve injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website reported the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.

The southbound side of the interstate is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Bridges Road, according to Bolt.

No word yet on when the interstate will re-open, but drivers are asked to take an alternate route until further notice.

The extent of the injuries wasn't released.

The wreck is under investigation.

