Upstate trooper dies after patrol vehicle struck by pickup truck on I-385

Part of I-385 in Greenville County was shutdown early Tuesday morning following a wreck claiming the life of a South Carolina state trooper, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Jimmy Bolt said the crash happened near Bridges Road just before 12:30 a.m. Officials said a trooper was stationary in his patrol vehicle in the emergency lane of I-385 when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck

The southbound side of the interstate was closed and traffic was being diverted onto Bridges Road for several hours early Tuesday morning. The roadway was cleared and reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

The trooper was identified as Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.

Witness Dez Enesa said he was the first person to drive up to the accident. He was coming home from work when he and another driver pulled over to help.

Enesa said he went up to the trooper's car and cut the air bag and checked the trooper's vitals. He said Trooper Rebman was breathing but not really awake as he tried talking to him. He said the driver of the pickup truck was still on the scene and in complete shock.

On Tuesday, the director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Leroy Smith confirmed Rebman passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The coroner said Rebman suffered blunt force trauma. His death was ruled accidental. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

"It is impossible to put into words how deeply saddened we are by the loss of one of our own in the line of duty today," Smith said. "This is a devastating loss for Trooper Rebman's family, our agency, the law enforcement community and the State of South Carolina. This young trooper died a hero working to protect and serve his community and state."

Rebman is survived by a wife and three young daughters. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for his family. Click here to contribute.

The wreck is under investigation. A decision on charges will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.

