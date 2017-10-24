RECORD rain totals on Monday

RECORD rain fell Monday, resulting in several areas of flooding and even some reported mudslides and roads washing out.

A strong cold front interacted with tropical moisture to produce widespread and heavy rain early Monday followed by a strong line of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Extremely efficient rain rates of 2-5”/hr eventually resulted in area creeks, streams, and small rivers flooding out their banks or at least reaching flood stage, particularly in western North Carolina.

These rains SHATTERED the daily records in both Asheville and at the Greenville-Spartanburg Co. International Airport (GSP).

At GSP, 2.90” of rain fell, breaking the record of 1.85” set back in 1908. In Asheville, a whopping 3.52” of rain fell, also breaking the record of 2.90” set in 1908, too.

