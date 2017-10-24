Attorney for Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office discusses lawsuit against sheriff

The general counsel for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the lawsuit against Sheriff Will Lewis.

Last Thursday, Lewis responded to the lawsuit, which accuses him of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of Civil Rights.

In the court documents, the plaintiff, Savanah Nabors, said she was hired by Sheriff Lewis shortly after he took office. The lawsuit said her job was to follow the Sheriff everywhere he went, to record his meetings and contribute an outsider’s perspective on decision making. The court documents claim sexual harassment began almost immediately and increased over time. The lawsuit also accuses the sheriff of sexual assault.

In a press conference last Thursday, Lewis said he had a “consensual encounter” outside of his marriage. He said the incident was deeply regrettable, but denied all allegations of criminal misconduct.

"I do want to be clear about one thing," Lewis said. "The allegations of rape and stalking, harassment - that's completely, 100 percent false."

Lewis asked for forgiveness from his deputies and privacy for his family during this time.

The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed it has an "open and active" investigation into the case, but declined to comment further.

General counsel Lance Sheek said Tuesday he is unable to comment on the allegations due to rules governing pre-trial publicity. Sheek did, however, say when a social media post purportedly written by the plaintiff surfaced online with accusations against Lewis, within an hour they contacted SLED to conduct and independent investigation.

Sheek said the agency has received a preservation letter, asking the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to retain any records related to Nabors employment, including text messages, e-mails and other documents. Sheek said these have been locked down to prevent them from being purged from their system.

Sheek said he does not believe the lawsuit has been a distraction to the employees of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

"The men and women of this agency have surpassed anything I could ever open for," he said.

Sheek urged the community to let the legal system "work as its designed" and then make a determination about the case at the appropriate time.

"We want fairness to all the parties," the attorney said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.