Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference about lawsuit that accuses Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit filed against Sheriff Will Lewis last week. The sheriff’s office press release says, “General Counsel Lance Sheek will be discussing the legal process and timeline of events regarding the recent civil suit”.

Last Thursday, Sheriff Lewis responded to the lawsuit, which accuses him of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of Civil Rights.

In the court documents, the plaintiff, Savanah Nabors, says she was hired by Sheriff Lewis shortly after he took office. The lawsuit says her job was to follow the Sheriff everywhere he went, to record his meetings and contribute an outsider’s perspective on decision making. The court documents claim sexual harassment began almost immediately and increased over time. The lawsuit also accuses the sheriff of sexual assault.

In a press conference last Thursday, Lewis said he had a “consensual encounter” outside of his marriage. He said the incident was deeply regrettable, but denied all allegations of criminal misconduct.

"I do want to be clear about one thing," Lewis said. "The allegations of rape and stalking, harassment - that's completely, 100 percent false."

Lewis asked for forgiveness from his deputies and privacy for his family during this time.

