SC Lt. Gov. asks Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis to resign amid lawsuit that accuses sheriff of sexual harassment

The South Carolina Lieutenant Governor is asking Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign immediately after a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing the sheriff of sexual harassment and sexual assault. In a news conference last week, Sheriff Lewis admitted to a “consensual encounter” but vehemently denied all accusations of harassment and assault.

Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant made a statement on the situation Monday night after speaking to students at Bob Jones University.

FOX Carolina reached out for the official statement from Lt. Governor Bryant. Here is the statement in full:

"An adulterous affair is bad enough but the sexual abuse of a subordinate demands that Sheriff Lewis resign immediately. Women should never be subjected to this kind of behavior in the workforce. He's not only disgraced his family but he's also disgraced law enforcement across the state of South Carolina."

On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster was also asked about the situation and responded, “I’m generally aware of the issue but have made no decision and don’t know if there is one to be made at this point”.

A lawsuit was filed on October 16 accusing Sheriff Lewis of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of Civil Rights. The sheriff responded to those allegations in a press conference the following Thursday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that another news conference will take place Tuesday at noon to further discuss the lawsuit.

Greenville County Council also called a special meeting regarding the lawsuit, set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

