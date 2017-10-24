Marion PD: Masked man with large knife demands money, walks out with nothing

Marion Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery after they say employees told them a masked man entered CJ’s Pit Stop with a large knife Monday night.

Police responded to the CJ’s Pit Stop located on North Main Street at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arrival, they spoke with staff inside the convenience store who said a male wearing black clothing, a black mask partially covering his face and white socks over his hands entered through the front door.

They told deputies the man then brandished a large knife and demanded money from the safe and the register. However, neither the safe nor register were able to be opened by the clerk or suspect, so no currency was obtained, officers said.

The suspect then exited the business and was last seen fleeing south on Main Street toward Bojangles.

Video surveillance is being examined at this time for any further details.

The Marion Police Department would ask that anyone that has information regarding this crime contact the Marion Police at 828-652-5205. Anonymous tips maybe called in to Crime Stoppers at 65Crime.



