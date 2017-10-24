Fire crews respond to overturned crane in Anderson

Scene of overturned crane in Anderson. (10/24/17 FOX Carolina)

Fire crews responded to the scene of an overturned crane in Anderson Tuesday morning.

The White Field and Broadway Fire Department were at the scene on Plantation Road. Officials say a crane overturned near the railroad tracks.

The call came in shortly before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

FOX Carolina is on scene, working to learn more.

