Fire crews respond to overturned crane in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews responded to the scene of an overturned crane in Anderson Tuesday morning.

The White Field and Broadway Fire Department were at the scene on Plantation Road. Officials say a crane overturned near the railroad tracks.

The call came in shortly before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

FOX Carolina is on scene, working to learn more.

