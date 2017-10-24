Coroner identifies Upstate man dead nearly week after collision in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed an Upstate man has died nearly a week after sustaining injuries in a collision on October 16.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Dustin Arthur Hassett passed away due to the traumatic injuries sustained in the collision on the 500 block of East Main Street in the city of Spartanburg.

Hassett was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he later died on Sunday. The delay in announcing the death was due to organ procurement, the coroner said.

No further details regarding the collision were released.

The coroner's office and Spartanburg Police Department are investigating.

