Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park closed until further notice after retaining wall collapse

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.

Officials say the retaining wall at the top of the parking lot in the Chimney Rock section collapsed and some of the debris washed onto the road below it.

Crews are currently working to clear the roadway. DOT contractors are also assessing the situation to determine what needs to be done to fix the damage.

For the latest updates on the progress, visit the Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park Facebook page.

