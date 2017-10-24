Solicitor: Upstate man sentenced to 15 years in prison for "selling poison and misery by the gram"

An Abbeville County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, per the solicitor’s office.

Solicitor David Stumbo said, 48-year-old Greer Hanie Ashley Jr. changed his plea to guilty on Monday afternoon.

The solicitor says in November of 2016, investigators were going to a residence on Keowee Road to serve warrants on two individuals when they noticed a man, later identified as Ashely, running through the woods with a plastic container. Deputies pursued Ashely and placed him under arrested following a brief foot chase.

Deputies say they found more than 970 grams of methamphetamine in at least 10 separate plastic bags inside the green container.

Under state law, Ashely must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his prosecutors along with Abbeville County deputies in securing the conviction.

“Greer Ashley has preyed too long upon the people of Abbeville County, selling poison and misery by the gram,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “This case is yet another example of the fine work being done by the men and women who stand on the thin blue line on a daily basis, by finding the drug dealers in this community and putting them behind bars.”

