Days bring fall crisp, nights bring a big chill

Today brings a mix of sun and clouds across the region with highs in mid 50s to lower 60s - a bit cooler than yesterday!

Overnight, a few brief snow flurries could fly around in the higher elevations nearest the TN/NC line. Otherwise, expect some frost and freeze concerns in western NC and patchy frost in the northern Upstate.

Mostly sunny and milder conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday before more changes arrive for the weekend!

A strong cold front brings the chance of rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night before gradually clearing out Sunday.

A few linger showers could briefly mix with snow in the higher elevations of western North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening as colder air rushes into the area.

The good news is Halloween looks good...just a little chilly!

