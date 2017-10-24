Temperatures take a tumble next couple days

Temperatures take a tumble tonight through Thursday morning giving us some of the coolest air we’ve felt in quite some time.

Tonight’s overnight lows will be in the middle 30s in the mountains, and possibly closer to 30 in some higher elevations in Haywood, Yancey and Mitchell counties which is why a FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1AM through 9AM Wednesday.

Meanwhile a FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, Jackson, Swain, Macon, and Graham Counties for the same period with lows in the middle 30s making sensitive outdoor plants in danger of damage if left outside.

Areas not in the freeze warning could still see patchy frost too as lows in the Upstate reach the lower 40s, so be sure to cover up or bring in any sensitive outdoor plants or vegetation.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate with passing clouds throughout the day. Wednesday night will be a couple degrees cooler than tonight before bouncing back into the lower and mid 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be one of our best days of the week with highs in the 60s to near 70 with abundant sunshine. Our next system will move in on Saturday and provide scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but should move out Sunday.

Another cool snap will move in behind it making things a bit chilly for trick-or-treaters next Tuesday evening.

