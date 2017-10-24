Sheriff: Suspect pepper sprays deputy, leads investigators on multi-county chase before wrecking vehicle

A multi-county chase ended in a wreck Monday afternoon in Chesnee, per the Rutherford County Sheriff.

Sheriff Chris Francis said a stolen vehicle from the Food Lion in Rutherfordton was involved in the incident. He said, when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect pepper sprayed an investigator and a chase ensued with other investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The chase then ended on Highway 11 outside of Chesnee where the suspect wrecked the vehicle. Troopers say the driver went off the left side of the road and overturned.

No further details were released.

