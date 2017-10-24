Volunteers helping Upstate community college with cleanup efforts after tornado swept through campus

Spartanburg Community College was closed all day Tuesday as landscaping crews and volunteers worked to clean up the damage left behind after a tornado swept through the county.

Some of the worst damage occurred to the Hull building where the roof was torn to pieces, there were several broken windows, the floors were flooded with an inch of water and the AC unit blew off the roof. Officials say it’s the one building they are not sure will be open for students when class resumes on Wednesday.

Faculty and staff were in the kitchen to protect themselves during the storm, which the National Weather Service has confirmed as an EF-2 tornado with wind strengths between 11 and 130 mph.

School officials say about 100 trees were damaged by the tornado. Of those 100 trees, 50 of the larger trees are complete losses, officials say. Three large trees that have been there since before the school existed were completely uprooted. Crews had also just planted a section of pine trees at the entrance to the school off of I-85 business. Those, too, were destroyed.

One professor said some of the trees were planted by students and that they texted him saying how upset they were about the damage.

He said in his 50 years in Spartanburg County, this is the worst damage in the county he’s seen.

One student said he was sitting in the back of his car when the storm came through and his car windows were blown out but he left without a scratch.

Greenville Tech is among the local school pitching in to help with cleanup at the SCC campus.

