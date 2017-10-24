Fire officials investigating suspicious fire at Keowee Lake Shop

Oconee County investigators are looking into suspicious fire at Upstate that occurred Tuesday at the Keowee Lake Shop.

Deputies say they responded to the Keowee Lake Shop located on N. Highway 11 due to reports of an alarm activation around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the building was on fire and about 50 percent of the structure was involved. Mainly the right side of the building in the kitchen and register area were consumed, they said.

Deputies notified fire crews who took over the scene.

No further information was released.

