DA: Candler man charged with murder in 2016 hit-and-run receives minimum 98 months in prison

A Candler man charged with murder in a 2016 hit-and-run in Asheville received an active sentence of 78 to 106 months for voluntary manslaughter and a consecutive term of 20 to 33 months for felony hit and run resulting in death or serious injury, per a release sent out Tuesday by the district attorney.

The release stated 23-year-old Louie Cochran will serve a total sentence of not less than 98 months or more than 139 months for his part in acts that resulted in the death of Richard Jared Peters.

Police said Peters died after he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Asheville Inn at 1 Acton Circle on March 5, 2016. Cochran was arrested only five days later, and confessed that he was the driver of the Highlander that hit Peters and fled, the release stated.

The Highlander he was driving has not been found.

“The evidence in this tragic and unusual case initially led investigators to suspect that Peters was killed during a vehicle theft. A first degree murder charge was therefore authorized by operation of the felony-murder rule. As the investigation matured, it became clear that Cochran set out to repossess his friend’s vehicle and that Cochran did not intend to steal the Highlander or harm Peters. In fact, Cochran and Peters had never met. Through victim-impact testimony received by the Court, it is clear that Richard Jared Peters was dearly loved by his family, and that their loss is inconsolable. The State appreciates the quality work of the Asheville Police Department and that the defendant has accepted responsibility for the acts that he did to cause Mr. Peters’ tragic death,” D.A. Todd Williams said.

