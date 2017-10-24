DA: Candler man charged with murder in 2016 hit-and-run receives minimum 98 months in prison

Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
An Upstate father is speaking out just hours after he and his young son survived their truck becoming tangled in power lines during a likely tornado.More >
An Upstate father is speaking out just hours after he and his young son survived their truck becoming tangled in power lines during a likely tornado.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
The South Carolina Lieutenant Governor is asking Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign immediately after a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing the sheriff of sexual harassment and sexual assault.More >
The South Carolina Lieutenant Governor is asking Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign immediately after a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing the sheriff of sexual harassment and sexual assault.More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
Authorities are investigating the slaying of a South Carolina inmate in October.More >
Authorities are investigating the slaying of a South Carolina inmate in October.More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >
A new restaurant called "Poke Bros.' opened on Pelham Road in Greenville on Monday.More >
A new restaurant called "Poke Bros.' opened on Pelham Road in Greenville on Monday.More >
Local artists showcase work at annual print fair in Greenville. (10/22/17)More >
Local artists showcase work at annual print fair in Greenville. (10/22/17)More >
Greenville Family Partnership hosted the first annual Red Ribbon Week 5K. Red Ribbon Week promotes substance abuse prevention.More >
Greenville Family Partnership hosted the first annual Red Ribbon Week 5K. Red Ribbon Week promotes substance abuse prevention.More >
An Upstate community hosted a fundraiser Sunday for the Black River Search and Rescue team after they were credited for finding a man's missing puppy.More >
An Upstate community hosted a fundraiser Sunday for the Black River Search and Rescue team after they were credited for finding a man's missing puppy.More >