Deputies looking for man they say caught on camera stealing pickup truck in McDowell Co.

Man deputies say they are looking for in connecting to the stolen pickup truck (Source: MCSO)

McDowell County Sheriff's deputies request help locating man they believe stole a pickup truck over the weekend.

Deputies say the royal blue 1999 Dodge Ram truck was taken from a parking lot at 8021 U.S. 221 North in Marion between 7:10 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The man was caught on surveillance video at the store where the truck was parked, deputies say.

The vehicle is valued at $8,500 and owned by Sonja Hoilman, of Newland. It has an extended cab, “Sport V10” on the sides, running boards, gun metal exhaust tips, mismatched tires and North Carolina tag DBY-3293.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, identity of the suspect or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

A cash reward is being offered.

