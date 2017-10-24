Police: No students on board during Union school bus crash - FOX Carolina 21

Police: No students on board during Union school bus crash

Union Public Safety said no children were on board when a school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lakeside and Arthur Boulevard. Officers said the driver of a car was injured in the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

