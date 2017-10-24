Greenville Co. Council unanimously votes for resolution calling - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. Council unanimously votes for resolution calling for sheriff's resignation

County council holds special meeting on Will Lewis (Oct. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina) County council holds special meeting on Will Lewis (Oct. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Sheriff Will Lewis gives statement on lawsuit (Oct. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina) Sheriff Will Lewis gives statement on lawsuit (Oct. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit against Sheriff Will Lewis.

A lawsuit filed in October by Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, accuses Lewis of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Lewis held a press conference where he denied the criminal allegations, but admitted to a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage. Lewis and general counsel for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office requested the State Law Enforcement Division investigate the case independently.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, the counsel unanimously passed a resolution calling on the sheriff to voluntarily resign.

The resolution was met with applause when the meeting was adjourned.

