Greenville Co. Council unanimously votes for resolution calling for sheriff's resignation

Greenville County Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit against Sheriff Will Lewis.

A lawsuit filed in October by Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, accuses Lewis of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Lewis held a press conference where he denied the criminal allegations, but admitted to a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage. Lewis and general counsel for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office requested the State Law Enforcement Division investigate the case independently.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, the counsel unanimously passed a resolution calling on the sheriff to voluntarily resign.

The resolution was met with applause when the meeting was adjourned.

