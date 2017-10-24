Upstate man admits to manufacturing own counterfeit currency

The Secret Service says to examine the security strip on bills for authenticity. (Source: Secret Service)

A Gray Court man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to manufacturing his own counterfeit money.

Authorities said 38-year-old Jamie Edward Cole was arrested after surveillance video captured him spending counterfeit currency at numerous Upstate stories. He had counterfeit currency in his possession when he was arrested.

Cole pleaded guilty to manufacturing counterfeit currency and is awaiting sentencing. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Secret Service, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the Simpsonville Police Department and the Greenville City Police Department investigated the case.

