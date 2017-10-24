Oconee Co. deputies turn to public for help finding wanted man

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple outstanding charges.

Deputies said 26-year-old Timothy Moses Soudon is wanted for grand larceny, three counts of petit larceny and three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Soudon was identified as a suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins in July, during which time electronics and a firearm were stolen. Deputies also said charged after a vehicle was stolen from a home in Seneca.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

