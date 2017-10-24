Coroner: Woman sitting in living room killed when limb fell on Gaffney home

The Cherokee County Coroner's Office said a woman was killed Tuesday when a tree limb fell on her home.

The Gaffney Fire Department said it was on scene of the incident on West Robinson Street just after 8 p.m. Firefighters shared a photo of a heavily-damaged structure.

The coroner said 55-year-old Cassandra Goodwin was sitting on a sofa when the limb, described as 2 feet in diameter, crashed through the roof and trapped her.

Goodwin passed away after being transported to Mary Black Health System.

The victim's daughter and sister who were home at the time were not injured.

The coroner said the tree limb does not appear to be connected to Monday's storms.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.