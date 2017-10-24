Dispatch: Rescue underway for injured hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Haywood County dispatchers said emergency officials responded to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park on Tuesday night after receiving reports of an injured hiker.

Dispatchers said the rescue was underway in a remote area after they were notified around 8 p.m.

They couldn't confirm the nature of the injury, but said the hiker was injured.

As of 9:50 p.m., crews were still on scene trying to rescue the individual.

