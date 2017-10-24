Dispatch: Rescue underway for injured hiker in Great Smoky Mount - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Rescue underway for injured hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Posted: Updated:
HAYWOOD CO., NC (FOX Carolina) -

Haywood County dispatchers said emergency officials responded to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park on Tuesday night after receiving reports of an injured hiker.

Dispatchers said the rescue was underway in a remote area after they were notified around 8 p.m.

They couldn't confirm the nature of the injury, but said the hiker was injured.

As of 9:50 p.m., crews were still on scene trying to rescue the individual.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.