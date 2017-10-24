Neighbors, friends remember fallen Upstate trooper who died in line of duty

Neighbors of Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman are in tears, still in shock.

"I've been crying all day," said Aletha Moore.

She said they woke up to flashing blue lights up and down the street. When they heard the news that their friend Rebman had passed away, they said their hearts sank.

"It doesn't feel real at all,” Moore said. “I'm still waiting for his patrol car to pull into the driveway."

The friend and neighbor said she grew very close to Rebman and his wife Michelle in just a short amount of time. Her oldest son was always playing in the yard with their three little girls.

She said she was one of the last people to talk to him before he left Monday evening, that conversation now playing over in her mind.

"He came over and he sat at my kitchen table and I cut his hair before he went on his shift and I mean we just goofed off and talked," Moore recalled.

She had no idea that would be the last time she would see her friend.

"It's probably been one of the most heartbreaking things that I've ever witnessed just because he loved his girls so much and they loved him," Moore said.

Rebman was on duty, sitting in his patrol car when troopers said a truck struck him from behind.

"He died serving and he died a hero,” said Leroy Smith, the Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Those who knew him said he also died doing what he loved, protecting and serving his community.

"I don't think there is any other job in the world he would rather do," Moore said.

Not even 24 hours had gone by and law enforcement agencies around the state began showing their support for the Rebman family and for troop three.

"Those in law enforcement can fully understand that bond that forms in the line of work and the trauma that results from such a sudden loss,” Smith said at a press conference. “But our men and women are strong and resilient, we are here for each other."

In the same way his neighbors said they'll be there for each other. They said they are remembering Rebman’s smile and his generosity.

"Our lawnmower broke once and I just happened to mention it to him and I came home to a freshly mowed lawn because he just took it upon himself to do it,” Moore said. “That's just the kind of person he was."

Moore said she hopes the community will remember Rebman the same way, as the loving and supportive man she knew he was.

"Hopefully in a way that will help remind the girls of the kind of man that their father was," Moore said.

