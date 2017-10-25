EF-2 tornado rips through Cherokee Co., destroys home in its path

The National Weather Service, NWS, confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Cherokee County on Monday afternoon.

The NWS said the tornado touched down near the intersection of Farmington Road and Meadowview Road, then traveled northeast to the intersection of Fairview Road and Highway 11 in Gaffney.

Strong winds from the tornado uprooted trees, took down power lines and ripped the roofs from two homes along Fairview Road.

Gaffney resident, Robin Ivey said her entire family lives on Fairview Road and many were home when the tornado hit on Monday afternoon.

“She started screaming that a tornado was coming, then she ran to her sister’s house behind her to take shelter,” said Ivey, “I was so afraid something was going to happen to them.”

Ivey said her mom’s house is not livable, and other relatives had severe damage to their homes, but thankfully, no family members were hurt during the storm.

"It means the world to know that everybody is safe and sound,” said Ivey, “Things can be replaced, but lives can't. We thank the good Lord above for that."

According to the NWS, the tornado weakened as it traveled northeast of Fairview Road, but picked back up near the intersection of Furnace Mill Road and Robb School Road.

Cherokee County Emergency Management said the tornado came to a halt after destroying a home on West Diesel Drive, where a mom and her two kids were inside.

"My wife and my two little girls were just sitting there and praying,” said Jeremy George, “We came out and looked out of our window and saw their house and I started running.”

Jeremy George lives on West Diesel Drive and said he saw his neighbor’s house collapse and knew he had to do something to help them out.

“I started running faster and when I got to the back door, I started kicking it in,” said George, “I heard them hollering for help and when I finally got in, I took both boys in my arms and we ran through the water up to my house.”

Fortunately, the family got out unharmed.

“God put me here for a reason and God saved them in that house,” said George, “You look at it and see that nobody should have survived that.”

