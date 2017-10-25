Thousands still without power in Upstate after round of storms, tornadoes

Thousands remain without power in the Upstate after severe weather rolled through earlier in the week.

Duke Energy listed the following totals for power outages on its website:

Spartanburg County: 3,141

Cherokee County: 226

In North Carolina, Duke Energy reported 76 customers without power in Transylvania County as well.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Dispatch: Injured hiker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.