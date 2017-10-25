Thousands still without power in Upstate after round of storms, - FOX Carolina 21

Thousands still without power in Upstate after round of storms, tornadoes

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Thousands remain without power in the Upstate after severe weather rolled through earlier in the week.

Duke Energy listed the following totals for power outages on its website:

  • Spartanburg County: 3,141
  • Cherokee County: 226

In North Carolina, Duke Energy reported 76 customers without power in Transylvania County as well.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Dispatch: Injured hiker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.