Deputies: 19-year-old shot in leg at Western Carolina University student housing complex

Deputies said an investigation is underway near a North Carolina college campus after a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a shooting at River Walk Apartments in Cullowhee around 9:1 p.m. Tuesday. The apartment complex serves as student housing and is located less than a 10 minute drive from Western Carolina University.

Deputies said once on scene, they discovered a 19-year-old male had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported by EMS to Memorial Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing at this time. They believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

A message sent to students from the school Tuesday night read as follows:

Incident: Person shot in leg Date/Time: 10/24/17 Approximately 9:30 pm. Location: Area of River Walk Apartments Suspect Description(s) Race: Sex: Several males Age: Height/Weight: Complexion: Hair (Color/Style): Eyes: Clothing: One possibly wearing a mask Race: Sex: Age: Height/Weight: Complexion: Hair (Color/Style): Eyes: Clothing: Description of Incident: Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating a person shot in the leg in the area of Riverwalk apartments. Current description is limited to several males with one possibly wearing a mask. Suspects have left the scene. We will provide updates as information becomes available from Jackson County Sheriff Department becomes available. Tips: Be aware of your surroundings. Report suspicious activity immediately to the police. Avoid walking alone. Monitor WCU Web Pages, Email, and Emergency Notification systems for updates and additional information Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact University Police at 828-227-8911.

Anyone in the area with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 828-631-1125.

