District: School bus involved in crash at T.L. Hanna HS, troopers report injuries

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash at an Upstate high school Wednesday morning.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the roadway was blocked due to a crash reported just before 7:40 a.m.

Troopers say the incident happened at 2600 SC 81, the address listed for T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson.

Anderson District 5 official confirmed that 2 deputies were on scene and a school bus was involved in a crash.

