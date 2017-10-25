Troopers: Driver charged, but no injuries in crash involving school bus at T.L. Hanna HS

Troopers reported a crash at an Upstate high school Wednesday morning.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the roadway was blocked due to a crash reported just before 7:40 a.m.

Troopers say the incident happened at 2600 SC 81, the address listed for T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. They initially reported injuries in the wreck.

Anderson District 5 official confirmed that 2 deputies were on scene and a school bus was involved in the crash.

Troopers later confirmed that no one had been injured in the crash.

Joe Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol said the school bus was traveling north when it hit a vehicle making a left out of the high school. Hovis said the driver of the vehicle struck by the bus was charged with failure of right away.

