Ride Greenlink buses free of charge on Fare Free Friday

If you've never ridden a bus in Greenville County, Friday is your chance to do it for free.

Greenlink will host Fare Free Friday on October 27, sponsored by Greenville Heritage Credit Union.

On Friday, passengers will be able to ride and transfer for free on all 11 of Greenlink's fixed routes which operate from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with route 16 in operation from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Greenville Area Paratransit services are excluded from the Friday promotion.)

Schedules and estimated time stops for all routes can be found HERE on Greenlink's website.

“It is our hope that those who haven’t considered public transit an option in the past will take advantage of this opportunity to ride Greenlink,” said Alan Berry, President and CEO of Greenville Heritage FCU. “Sponsoring this event is also a way for us to thank the regular Greenlink riders for their help with relieving congestion on Greenville roadways.”

Fare Free Friday marks the final event for Try Transit Month, a month-long celebration in October designed to educate Greenville County residents about the economic and environmental benefits of public transit and encourage citizens who do not typically use public transportation to ride Greenlink.

