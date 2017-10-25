Deputies: Man charged with breaking into shed, stealing over $4K - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man charged with breaking into shed, stealing over $4K in property

Posted: Updated:
Timothy Scott Edwards (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office) Timothy Scott Edwards (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said a man has been charged for a break in and robbery in McDowell County.

Officials with McDowell County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Timothy Scott Edwards of Marion was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

On August 21, deputies said a Marion man reported that he was missing $4,143 worth of items, including an air nailer, a weed trimmer, a toolbox and various hand tools, a boat motor, a table saw and yard tools, all from his shed on the 5000 block of Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road.

Deputies said an investigation led them to Edwards, who also lived on McClure's property.

MORE NEWS: Upstate trooper dies after patrol car struck by pickup truck on I-385

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.