Deputies: Man charged with breaking into shed, stealing over $4K in property

Deputies said a man has been charged for a break in and robbery in McDowell County.

Officials with McDowell County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Timothy Scott Edwards of Marion was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

On August 21, deputies said a Marion man reported that he was missing $4,143 worth of items, including an air nailer, a weed trimmer, a toolbox and various hand tools, a boat motor, a table saw and yard tools, all from his shed on the 5000 block of Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road.

Deputies said an investigation led them to Edwards, who also lived on McClure's property.

