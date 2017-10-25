Troopers: Driver okay after tractor trailer overturns in Spartanburg Co.

Truck overturns along I26 in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/10/25/17)

Troopers said a crash occurred in Spartanburg County Wednesday morning.

Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened along I-26 WB at BUS 85 NB.

The call came in at 10:34 a.m.

A FOX Carolina reporter passed by the scene and saw a semi-tractor trailer on its side.

Troopers said the tractor trailer overturned coming off I-26 onto Business 85. No injuries were reported.

Joe Hovis with the SC Highway Patrol said the driver was stuck inside for a short time, but is okay.

