Troopers: Wells Hwy to be closed indefinitely after tractor trailer struck by train

Troopers said a crash involving a train and tractor trailer occurred in Oconee County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Wells Highway in Seneca around 10:40 a.m.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said the truck was stopped at the intersection with the trailer remaining across the track. A Norfolk Southern train attempted to stop, but did make contact with the trailer, rolling it on its side, said King.

The road remains blocked due to the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Troopers said Wells Hwy will be blocked indefinitely as crews work the scene. No official detour has been put in place at this time.

Hovis said the truck was transporting materials used to make cement.

