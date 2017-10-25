Sheriff Will Lewis responds after Greenville Co. Council votes in favor of calling for his resignation

Sheriff Will Lewis gives statement on lawsuit (Oct. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)

On Tuesday, Greenville County Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling for the resignation of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

A lawsuit filed in October by former Sheriff's Office employee Savanah Nabors accuses the sheriff of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Lewis held a press conference on October 19 denying harassment and criminal accusations, but he did admit to a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage.

Sheriff Lewis issued the following response to Greenville County Council's vote on Tuesday for his resignation:

As previously stated, I remain committed to handling this matter in the proper forum and in the proper manner as required by law. Therefore, I will make no further comments on this matter until the final resolution of the SLED investigation.

