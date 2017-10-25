Coroner investigating death of Spartanburg Co. inmate killed on worksite

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger is investigating the death of an Upstate inmate.

According to Clevenger, an inmate named Quinton Curtis Duffie was on duty at a worksite when he was struck by a heavy mobile piece of equipment and succumbed to his injuries.

Duffie was an inmate at Livesay Correctional Institution in Spartanburg.

Clevenger said Duffie's cause of death is pending, but no foul play is suspected.

