Coca-Cola will release commemorative bottles to celebrate USC women's basketball national championship

Coca-Cola will release commemorative bottles to celebrate USC women's basketball national championship

USC commemorative bottles. (Source: Coca-Cola). USC commemorative bottles. (Source: Coca-Cola).
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Coca-Cola announced the company will release commemorative bottles in honor of the University of South Carolina's NCAA Division I women's basketball national championship title. 

In a press release, the company said the limited-edition commemorative glass bottles will have the Gamecocks logo and be available in six-packs. 

"Coca-Cola would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the University of South Carolina and its fans," said Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated. 

"As another way to prepare for the upcoming season, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles to celebrate the team and Coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history," Cox said. 

The bottles will available in participating stores across the state, Coca-Cola said. 

