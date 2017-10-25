Brief warm-up before weekend rain

Warmer weather lies ahead through Friday before weekend rain arrives.

Today features a sunny sky with afternoon highs climbing into the 60s!

Friday will start chilly but not as cold as Thursday morning. Afternoon highs moderate into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a sunny sky.

A cold front brings a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night, but for now no severe weather is expected though a few locally heavy downpours are likely.

While Sunday mostly clears out and cools down, a few high-elevation rain/snow showers are possible...especially along the TN/NC line.

Next week starts cold, but temperatures rebound nicely through mid-week; this means Halloween is looking quite nice!

