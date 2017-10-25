COLD start today, but both a warm-up and rain lie ahead

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect tonight for the northern mountains of the Upstate and all of western North Carolina as lows drop into the 30s.

Despite a chillier start, Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday still looks like one of our best days ahead with upper 60s and low 70 degree highs for everyone across the viewing area.

That comes to an end Saturday as another cold front moves in from the west, which will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

They should all move out by Sunday, but it will also leave us in cooler weather with highs dropping into the 50s and lows into the 30s by Monday morning.

We’ll creep back into the 60s by Halloween and mid-week, and as of now, it still looks rain-free Tuesday evening for local trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.