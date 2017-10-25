Rep. Henderson calls for resignation of Sheriff Will Lewis - FOX Carolina 21

Rep. Henderson calls for resignation of Sheriff Will Lewis

Representative Phyllis J. Henderson (R) (Source: SC Statehouse website) Representative Phyllis J. Henderson (R) (Source: SC Statehouse website)
Rep. Phyllis Henderson (R) is calling for the resignation of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis in the wake of a lawsuit filed against him by a former employee and his admission of a “consensual encounter”.

On Tuesday, Greenville County Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution calling for Lewis's resignation.

The vote came after Lewis was accused in a lawsuit of both sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Sheriff Lewis held a press conference last week, denying harassment and criminal accusations. He did, however, admit to a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage.

Earlier in the week, Henderson commented on the civil suit, saying the courts would be the ultimate arbiters in the situation.

But, Rep. Henderson issued the following updated statement Wednesday:

As more details continue to emerge surrounding the unbecoming conduct of Sheriff Will Lewis, today I am calling for his resignation. I wanted to give Sheriff Lewis a measure of grace over the past few days to do the right thing and resign on his own — which he has not.

