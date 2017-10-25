Fire officials: Crews responding to business fire in Black Mountain

Fire officials say crews are responding to a fire at a business in Black Mountain, NC. In a Twitter post, the Asheville Fire Department said they were assisting the Black Mountain Fire Department with a fire at Black Mountain Stove & Chimney.

Crews have been on scene since approximately 1:40 p.m., fire officials said.

According to fire officials, no injuries have been reported at this time.

