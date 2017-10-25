Fire officials: Crews responding to business fire in Black Mount - FOX Carolina 21

Fire officials: Crews responding to business fire in Black Mountain

Posted: Updated:
Fire at Black Mountain Stove & Chimney. (Source: Asheville Fire Department). Fire at Black Mountain Stove & Chimney. (Source: Asheville Fire Department).
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire officials say crews are responding to a fire at a business in Black Mountain, NC. In a Twitter post, the Asheville Fire Department said they were assisting the Black Mountain Fire Department with a fire at Black Mountain Stove & Chimney. 

Crews have been on scene since approximately 1:40 p.m., fire officials said. 

According to fire officials, no injuries have been reported at this time. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more about this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.