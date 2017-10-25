Greenville PD asks for public's help in identifying man accused - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville PD asks for public's help in identifying man accused of stealing money from guitar player

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man. (Source: Greenville PD). Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man. (Source: Greenville PD).
The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing money from a guitar player. 

Police said the the suspect stole the guitar case the victim had been using to collect money.

The incident occurred on Oct. 11 at 11:22 p.m., police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME. 

