Greenville PD asks for public's help in identifying man accused of stealing money from guitar player

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man. (Source: Greenville PD).

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing money from a guitar player.

Police said the the suspect stole the guitar case the victim had been using to collect money.

The incident occurred on Oct. 11 at 11:22 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

